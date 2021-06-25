TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. MONDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] George W. Leslie, 99, of Clinton IA, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at home. There will be no visitation or funeral. George was born October 27, 1921 to Beulah and George Leslie in Jones County, IA. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in Oxford Junction, IA. Fo…
LaMetta Wynn, 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Clinton, died June 24 at High Plains Special Care Center in Lincoln. Funeral arrangements are pending at Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Most Popular
Articles
- When to move in together
- Illinois to begin random electronic checks for uninsured motorists on July 1
- Buying housing from a bestie
- Clinton moves forward with preliminary parkway roundabout plans
- Camanche chooses 'Storm' as new school mascot
- Camanche's Parks and Recreation Commission faces dissolution
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Kalina sentenced for assault, attempted murder charge dismissed
- Johnson County now named after trailblazing CHS graduate
- Showboat reopens indoors with 'All Shook Up'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.