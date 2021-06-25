TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. MONDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

