TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.  TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

