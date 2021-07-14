TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the evening. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Volodymyr Lyashenko, 75, of Camanche passed on Monday. Funeral Services will be 11:00, Thursday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church - East Moline. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes - Camanche is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia J. Danielson, 85, of Clinton, Iowa passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Services are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities release name of man killed on U.S. 30 bridge
- Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty
- Davenport man killed in rural Clinton County crash
- Jimmy Weispfenning throws no-hitter; Northeast advances
- Camanche council, administrator will oversee some park and rec commission actions
- Take tour of Fulton's Drives building before renovations begin
- Northeast tops Cascade in semifinal, moves on to final
- Low Moor celebrates ball park improvements
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Iowa increases weekly benefits to unemployed, injured workers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.