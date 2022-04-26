TODAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Trending Video