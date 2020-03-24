TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus continues to invade Illinois and Iowa
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- Sheriff issues rules to apply or renew weapons permits
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Food left on stove destroys home
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- MercyOne Clinton nurse recognized as one of Iowa's Great Nurses
- Illinois restaurants brace for financial fallout from mandated closing
- Conservation director placed on leave
- Driscoll's inaugural year earns him honor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.