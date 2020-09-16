TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
- Progress: Clinton business owners bring back their childhood
- Prince of Peace’s Blount wins boys race, Clinton’s Sattler wins girls race at Northeast Invite
- School board changes contractors for parking lot project
- Camanche rolls Tipton on rain drenched night
- City plans informational meetings about roundabouts
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Queens serve up unprecedented wins in Eldridge
- Nestle and Timken expansions underway
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- DeMoss charged with drug violations, forgery
