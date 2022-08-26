TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. SUNDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. MONDAY: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. MONDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

