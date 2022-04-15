TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
