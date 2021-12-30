TODAY: Patchy fog between 2 and 3 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. NEW YEAR'S DAY: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 7 and 8 a.m., then snow. High near 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around -2. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. SUNDAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Area land sells for record amount
- New owner takes over Legends Sports Bar and Grill
- Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
- Camanche employees to receive one-time premium payment
- Milder finds home at Le-Win
- Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
- School districts preparing for OSHA vaccine mandate rules
- WEATHER UPDATE: Heavy snow affecting Gateway region
- Sheriff's Office gets go-ahead to buy equipment
- 'Twas the night before Christmas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.