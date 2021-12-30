TODAY: Patchy fog between 2 and 3 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of freezing rain after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. NEW YEAR'S DAY: Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 7 and 8 a.m., then snow. High near 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around -2. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. SUNDAY: Sunny and cold, with a high near 9. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -7.

