TODAY: Occasional flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Occasional flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny, with a high near 23. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Age 70. Parents: Earl and Pauline Lanning. Larry was a union organizer for AFSCME. He loved travel, visited nearly all 50 states. Survived by mother Pauline Kitteringham and brothers: Rick Lanning, Bob and Dan Kitteringham.
Carla Jo Kostka, age 63 of Clinton, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital. A gathering of family and friends is being planned for Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Pape Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bald eagle trio webcam returns
- Klahn retiring from Clinton National Bank, new manager named
- Skitter Cable comes to Clinton
- City contracts for demolition of downtown building
- Kiwanis Christmas light contest winners announced
- Inmate dies at Thomson prison
- MercyOne Clinton receives COVID-19 vaccine, first shots given
- Local Christmas light displays listed
- Fire damages Camanche residence
- Cheerful lights welcome drivers through Low Moor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.