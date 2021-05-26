TODAY: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 57. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
