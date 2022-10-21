TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. MONDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Assenmacher shows his strengths on latest episode of 'Survivor'
- AP Illinois High School Football Rankings Week 8
- River Kings explode on senior night, defeat Panthers 49-26
- Halloween events
- Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Morrison
- GROWTH SPURT AHEAD: Wide River Winery expands production
- CGH welcomes new chief nursing officer
- Good serving, aggressive play up front leads River Queens to first round win
- 'Love Like Libby': Grandmother chronicles granddaughter's cancer journey
- The campus must come down
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.