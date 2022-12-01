TODAY: A 20 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

