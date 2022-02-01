TODAY: A chance of snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. Chance of precipitation is 40%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind around 15 mph. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 0. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 2.
Weather
Obituaries
Donald "Don" Galusha, 92 of Bryant, passed away Sunday, January 30th at Mercy One Hospital. In following Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
