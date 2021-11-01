TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Weather
Obituaries
CLINTON [mdash] Jose Nieves-Oliver, 73, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral services occur at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 4, at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel. Burial takes place at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Lemke Funeral Homes assis…
Delores Arlene Tate, 95, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
