TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tags

Trending Video