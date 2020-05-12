TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Low around 54. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. THURSDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- One of last Pearl Harbor survivors dies
- Customers ready for return to normal dining
- Reynolds eases limits as Iowa sees 12 new COVID-19 deaths
- Clinton High School plans multiple graduation events
- WITH PROCLAMATION ATTACHED: Clinton city campground reopens, MTA adds bus routes
- Letter to the editor: Newspaper isn't seeking answers
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
- Former Dispensary partner sues majority owner
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- A message from the publisher: Herald's publication schedule will change
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.