MORRISON, ILL. — Lewis and Sharon Webb will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Lewis Webb and Sharon Schaver were wed on April 2, 1970 in Morrison, Ill. They have 2 children, Melanie Webb of Fulton and Greg Webb of Milan. They have 4 grandchildren, Josie Smith (Mikey Clapper), Lucas Smith, Noah Webb and Zoey Webb. They have 1 great-grandchild, Lemmie Clapper.
They will be hosting an open house on Saturday, June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fenton United Methodist Church, 10019 Main St., Fenton, Ill. Your presence is our gift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.