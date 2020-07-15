Rainy weather tore through the state on Wednesday night, postponing a number of postseason games and cancelling some late regular season contests for good.
Clinton baseball’s MAC doubleheader with West was nixed, no makeup date set with the start of substate this Friday. Central DeWitt’s doubleheader was also cancelled, their postseason bid beginning this week as well.
Easton Valley softball’s district semifinal game at Marquette Catholic was postponed to Thursday night at 7 p.m. The River Hawks won their first game of the postseason against Springville on Monday 10-7 in order to advance to the second round.
Camanche will also have to wait to start its regional bracket. The Indians’ softball team will travel to West Liberty on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Watch the Clinton Herald website for the upcoming postseason schedules along with the scores and recaps.
