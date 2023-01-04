BC-Transactions,Writethru
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kyle Hudson first base coach and outfield instructor.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Kelly, CF Roman Quinn and C Cam Gallagher to minor league contracts.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Bryce Wilson from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Trevor Kelley for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Erich Uelmen from Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Dominic Smith on a one-year contract. Designated RHP A.J. Alexy for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Equnimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR James Washington. Designated G Matt Farnick to return to practice from injured reserve. Placed S Juanyeh Thomas on the practice squad injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Kenny Moore II on injured reserve. Signed DE Rashod Berry to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DL Daniel Wise to the practice squad. Released WR Bryan Edwards from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Mecole Hardman from injured reserve. Waived OT Geron Christian.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DL Jonathan Bullard to return to practice from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated S C.J. Garner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return to practice from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated CB William Jackson to return to practice from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB De'Jon Harris on injured reserve. Promoted LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Ferrod Gardner to the practice squad. Reinstated G Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed K Rafael Gaglianone. Signed DB Rashard Causey Jr. and WR C.J. Sims.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Justin Kirkland from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LWs Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Alex Nedeljkovic to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed LW Jimmy Vesey to a two-year contract extension.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek to San Jose (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Returned RW Jonas Rondbjerg and C Byron Froese to Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Jansen Harkins to Manitoba (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Allen (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned C Ryan Lohan to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Patrick Guay to Savannah (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Loaned LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of M Emerson Hyndman.
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Leo Vaisanen from IF Elfsborg (Swedish side) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Alvaro Barreal to a one-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced the retirement of G Brad Knighton and named him Revolution Academy Under-17 head coach. NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired the exchange discovery priority for D MItja Ilenic from LA Galaxy through NK Domzale (Slovenian side) for $50,000 in GAM and signed him pending receipt of his internation transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Daniel Gazdag to a three-year contract.
COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Grant Chesnut football offensive coordinator.
