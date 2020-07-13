MILES - Districts kicked off in the state of Iowa this weekend, and the No. 9 Easton Valley baseball team had no problem moving out of the first round of the Class 1A District 7 bracket.
The River Hawks, who haven't lost a game this season, dominated Marquette Catholic 13-3 on Saturday. The game featured a weather delay as storms ran through the Midwest that evening.
The River Hawks scored nine runs in the first two innings, adding to the lead until they finished off scoring with two runs int he sixth.
Brig Bormann went 3-3 at the plate with two RBI's, while Ashten Huling's two hits drove in four runs. Austin Franzen and Jessen Weber each added two hits a piece to the mix, while Conor Gruver drew four walks.
Marquette's only three runs came in the top of the fifth.
Franzen pitched four innings for the River Hawks, allowing five hits and no runswhile striking out four.
Nate Trenkamp pitched hte other two, allowing three hits and striking out five. The three runs scored by the Mohawks were scored off Trenkamp.
The River Hawks (13-0) continue postseason play on Tuesday night, welcoming Calamus-Wheatland (10-4) to Mile for the district semifinals.
Prince of Peace was scheduled to play in the same bracket against No. 5 Alburnett, but that game was postponed due to the weather. They postponed the first pitch to Monday night (see Prep Report, B1).
On the Class 2A end, the Northeast Rebels were also scheduled to take on Durant on the road. That game was played Monday night (See Prep Report, B1).
