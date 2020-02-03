DAVENPORT – All four bowling teams from Clinton and Camanche took home honors in Davenport this weekend after an invitational at Big River Bowling.
Both Clinton River Kings and Queens took home team titles in Class 2A.
“Overall, I am very proud of how the teams stayed focused to take first in the invitational,” head coach Shaun Hartman said. “I am looking forward to the next two weekends to get the teams ready for substate.”
The boys were led by Carter Hudson, who bowled a 266 in his first game for a team-high 447 series. Dominick Judge added a 369.
For the girls, Tannah Bowman was the medalist, bowling a 427 for the day. That left her fifth overall. Alaina Piatz added a 375 and Jazlyn Whitaker a 370.
The Camanche boys took home first place in Class 1A, bringing two individual medalists along the way. Austin Dau led the individual effort with a 481, while Jacob Hartman bowled a 476.
Payton Nicol added a 44 and Troy Edmunds a 439, rounding out the individual score of 2224.
Three of the five Baker Rounds were over 200 for the Indians, including a 243 in Game 3, finishing their overall match total at 3236.
The girls took home a second place team finish with a 2784 team score. Emilee Hall was an individual medalist, rolling a 269 in her second game for a 463 series overall. Kaylee Tebbe rolled over 400 as well with a 417, and Makenzie Kelly finished with a 333 on the day.
Bitner wins MAC
BETTENDORF – Trevor Bitner was the lone champion for the Clinton River Kings on Saturday when they took on their Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents in Bettendorf on the mats.
Bitner won the 182 weight class, pinning North Scott’s Thade Gottschalk and then taking a Major Decision in the 1st Place round.
The River Kings had a number of other wrestlers place. Noah Howard finished in third place at 285, ending with a 5-1 decision over Davenport West’s Maverick White in the third place match.
Hunter Randall fell to former teammate Ethan Barry at 220 in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 50 second pin to move to the third place match, where he beat Kade Tippett of North Scott by a 9-1 Major Decision.
Kale Anderson also placed third. He fell to Assumption’s Derrick Bass in the semifinals, but took a 44 second fall over North Scott’s Drew Metcalf to end his night.
The River Kings return to Bettendorf for districts in two weeks.
Camanche is RVC runner up
TIPTON – The Camanche Indians placed second in the River Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday in Tipton, falling by just 11 points to West Liberty.
A number of Indians came away as conference champions. Senior Ben Vogel won at 120, pinning three opponents on the way. He capped it off with a pin over Durant’s Ethan Fast, a battle that finished at 4:53.
Sophomore Eric Kinkaid swept his rounds, finishing things out with a pin of Carson Staner from Cascade in 2:18 to take the 132-pound crown.
Jaxon Bussa (106), Brennan Kramer (138) and Logan Waltz (182) all made it to the championship round in their respective weight classes before falling, claiming second place.
Both Cade Everson and Ethan Benavides picked up third place finishes.
The Indians wrestle at sectionals this upcoming weekend, heading to Davenport Assumption.
