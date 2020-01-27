Indians place 7th, Kings 13th a Bob Lueders Invite
CLINTON – The Camanche Indians placed seventh overall during the annual Bob Lueders Invitational this weekend at Clinton High School, a state favorite wrestling tournament that features some of the best teams in the Midwest.
Lisbon took the top spot on Saturday with 242 team points, while Norwalk came in second and Lena-Winslow in third.
The Indians placed seventh, while the home team River Kings came in 13th overall. Central DeWitt was 15th and Fulton 21st.
Senior Ben Vogel had one of the best finishes of the day for Camanche, beating Ethan Forker of Davenport Assumption by a big 4-3 decision to claim third place at 120 pounds.
Eric Kinkaid also finished third overall at 132, finishing with a tech fall over Linn-Mar’s Samuel Gisaya for that place.
Cade Everson came away with a dominant victory in his last match of the day, pinning his opoponrnt in just 37 seconds to take third place at 160.
Jaxon Bussa placed sixth at 106, falling to Davenport Central’s Nathan Canfield in his final match of the day by a 2-0 decision.
Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet was perfect n the day, defeating Cade Siebrecht of Lisbon 7-5 to take first at 113 points.
For Clinton, Jasper Luckritz came away with a fourth place finish at 160-pounds, falling to Cade Everson out of Camanche in the third place match.
Hunter Randall also had a fourth place finish for the day. He battled in the third place match, eventually falling to West Carroll’s Elijah Dertz by a 7-5 decision. Randall pinned his first opponrnt, and then won by a 5-3 decision before fallnig and heading to the third place match.
Noah Howard rounded out the place winners for Clinton at 285. The senior fell in the thir place match to Lisbon’s Brant Baltes, but picked up wins over Fulton’s Nate Portz and Sterling’s Cade Lyons
Fulton returns to action on Tuesday, welcoming Monmouth-Roseville to their home mats.
Clinton, Camanche and Central DeWitt are all in action on Thursday, then turn their attention towards their repsective conference tournaments this Saturday.
Eric Ottens thrills
FULTON, Ill. – When the voices of Denny and Sue Ottens ring out over Stan Borgman court prior to tip off of each game, they say one thing: Eric Ottens loved competition.
That’s why the only way to honor the former Fulton standout basketball star is through a basketball tournament. The annual Eric Ottens Shootout certainly offered that competition that is preached in their video.
The Fulton Steamers ended the night with a well-fought 63-38 win over Stillman Valley to improve to 16-5.
The Steamers came out fast on defense, holding Stillman Valley to just five points an taking an 11-5 lead. That left them with a comfortable 13-point lead bu the time halftime rolled around.
They maintained it, with Bradlee Damhoff scoring 13 of his team high 17 points in the second half. Connor Barnett put up 16 as well and Brock Mason had 11.
The game before that lived up to the hype it had received all week. The matchup between No. 2 Camanche (Iowa) and No. 5 Indian Creek (Illinois) had been talked about all week, with neither team having lost as of Saturday. The contest handed Camanche their first loss of the season and sent the Indians back two slots in the Class 2A state rankings.
It was the Indians who came out hot in the first half, kicking things off with a two-handed slam by senior Caleb Delzell. By haltime, the Indians had a 29-20 lead and looked poised to hold off the Timber Woles.
Indian Creek wasn’t done, with four drained three-pointers contributing to a third quarter comeback, while the Indians had trouble with turnovers. It was a one point game by the time the fourth quarter started.
Things fell apart from there. The Indians didn’t score for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, letting Indian Creek take a solid lead. Camanche made a comeback effort, a one handed dunk from LJ Henderson cutting the lead to three, but saw it slip away as the Timberwolves put in 7-of-9 free throws to take the game.
No. 1 Easton Valley also took on a solid Illinois team but walked away with another impressive victory to stay perfect on the season, beating Lena-Winslow 66-36.
Eleven three-pointers highlighted the scoring for the River Hawk, five hit by senior Jessen Weber who finished with 19 points. Nate Trenkamp hit three for nine points, while Cade Jargo had two and finished with eight.
Forward Kaleb Cornilsen added another 22 points to the bag from the paint.
The Prince of Peace Irish also got a solid win during the shootout, taking down Aquin 44-40 after a second half comeback.
The Irish struggled to put up points in the first half, scoring just 12 and going into the break with a 24-12 deficit.
Nathan Moeller and Kyler Wallace stepped up. Wallace, who was scoreless through the first 16 minutes of the game, scored 10 points in the second half, while Moeller put up 13 of his 21 points in the second half. They were able to cut the lead to two by the third quarter and took the lead late in the fourth.
Clinton bowlers split on senior night
CLINTON – The Clinton bowlers recognized six seniors prior to their meet on Saturday afternoon for their contributions to the bowling program.
They then took a varsity split in a meet with Davenport West and Davenport Central.
The varsity boys beat both their Mississippi Athletic Conference opponents, edging West by just a few pins.
Three individuals rolled series over 400, led by a 480 from Carter Hudson. Cooper Kohl was right behind him with a 463 and then Dominick judge finished with a 429 on the day.
“The varsity boys had another real strong performance,” head coach Shaun Hartman said. “Baker rounds were solid. I’m looking to keep this momentum going into the invitationals we have coming up over the next few weekends.”
That gave them a solid lead after the individual round and they held it in the Baker rotation. They bowled a 202 in the first game and a 210 un the fourth to finish with a 930 through the five.
The girls struggled, falling to both their foes. They were behind before they got the Baker rounds, rolling 1596 in the individual rounds while West rolled 1743 and Central 1736.
Tannah Bowman had the highest series with a 636 between the two games, including a 203 in the first. Hannah Hartman had a 325.
[They’re] struggling to perform like I kmow they can and how they did early in the season,” Hartman said. “The girls need to have some good games to get their confidence back.”
They fell even father behind in Baker, rolling the lowest of the three schools.
The Kings and Queens now travel to an invite in the Quad Cities this Saturday, the start of a few invitationals over the next couple weeks until state-qualifying in mid-February.
Irish take down Rebels in non-conference game
CLINTON – Just a few days after losing to Camanche in a non-conference game, the Prince of Peace girls basketball team bounced back with a big win over a powerful Northeast team, downing the Rebels 58-55.
The Irish were coming off of a tough loss to Camanche, who had lost to the Northeast earlier this year by nearly 40 points. Prince of Peace was looking to bounce back, especially after showing inconsistency in play over the last few weeks.
After a back and forth first half, the Irish extended their lead in the fourth quarter to eventually hold on for the win.
“We spend a lot of time discussing life skills,” Prince of Peace head coach David Nelson said. “Good sportsmanship is a must. We all want to win, reality is we won’t every time. How youdeal with the losses tells much about your character and coping skills for later life.
“We have lost four games this year that we had a great shot at winning. Our girls’ determination tonight shows their maturity.”
The Rebels trailed much of the first quarter, but never by more than a few points. They took a lead by the time halftime rolled around and held onto it in the first minutes of the third.
The Irish then went on a 9-4 run over the last minutes of the third quarter, jumping out to as much as a nine point lead.
Anabel Blount led that effort, scoring 29 against the Rebels. Fourteen of those came from the free throw line, and 13 came in the second half.
“Ana led by example tonight, not just in scoring but with grit,”” Nelson said.
Claire Abbott led Northeast with 15 and Neveah Hildebrandt put up 11.
The Irish go back to Tri-Rivers Conference play on Tuesday night, welcoming Cedar Valley Christian to the Joe O’Doonnell Sports Center. The Rebels played a ranked West Liberty team on Monday night (see B1).
Clinton swept by Maquoketa
MAQUOKETA – Both the Clinton boys and girls basketball teams suffered losses on Saturday, falling to Maquoketa on the road.
Both teams are back to action in Mississippi Athletic Conference games on Tuesday, the River Kings welcoming Davenport Central to Yourd Gymnasium while the Queens travel to Davenport Central.
