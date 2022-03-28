St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball’s World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has returned to the Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball’s most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals’ spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday, March 28, 2022.