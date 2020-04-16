SAVANNA, Ill. — It has been a conversation for the past few months. The West Carroll High School needs repairs, and the school board along with the community is trying to find the best solution for the situation. But, in an agenda that was sent out on Monday, stating that
West Carroll School District community sound off on superintendent's proposal
Joshua Vinson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Norman Ralph Bolton, 65, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Clinton. Private services will be held at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- MercyOne Clinton announces changes in health care services
- Two die in single-vehicle accident north of Fulton
- DCI identifies officer involved in fatal shooting
- Matyasse sent back to jail
- Park Vista recognizes super hero contribution of employees
- Man dies after being shot by police during high-speed chase
- Mayor asks Clinton residents to wear masks when out in public
- Tompkins charged again in burglary cases
- Camanche decides against amending curfew
- LumberKings offering ballpark food for pickup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.