MT. CARROLL, Ill. — The West Carroll FFA Trapshooting Team placed fourth at the Section I FFA Trapshooting Career Development Event Saturday at the Coleta Sportsman's Club.
The contest consisted of teams shooting two rounds of 25 clay birds.The top three scores became the team score, FFA Advisor Don Mathey said Sunday.
West Carroll's Team Score was a 96. The team consisted of Logan Appel, Paige Armstrong, Tom Falk and Adair Pempilton.
Pempilton finished sixth individually, hitting 39 birds. Armstong scored 29, Tom Falk 28 and Logan Appel 18.
Lena-Winslow won the contest with a score of 134, and Kegan DeZell was the top individual, scoring 48 of 50 birds.
Top Teams Team Score Top 10 Individuals, Score and School
Lena-Winslow 134 1. Kegan DeZell 48 Lena-Winslow
Galena 118 2. Conor DeZell 46 Lena-Winslow
Scales Mound 102 3. Tyler Temperly 43 Galena
West Carroll 96 4. Mitch Travis 42 Scales Mound
Stockton 32 5. Ross Stabenow 40 Lena-Winslow
6. Adair Pempilton 39 West Carroll
7. Sam Keene Wienen 39 Galena
8. Johnny Heller 36 Galena
9. Chase Dittmar 33 Galena
10. Jonas Driscoll 32 Scales Mound
Attached are full results and a picture of the West Carroll team.
Right to left: Tom Falk, Logan Appel, Paige Armstrong and Adair Pempilton
Thanks,
Don Mathey
WC FFA Advisor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.