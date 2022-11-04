The National Housing Trust Fund is a housing production program aimed at increasing and preserving the supply of affordable housing for extremely low-income households, which is defined as households earning no more than 30 percent of the area median income. The program is a federal block grant program administered at the state level and requires a 30-year affordability period.
What is the National Housing Trust Fund?
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Assenmacher returns home, surprises mom at 'Survivor' watch party
- Assenmacher's journey continues on latest episode of 'Survivor'
- MercyOne Clinton welcomes nurse practitioner to family practice
- TASTE TRAVELER: Harvest Bakery and More draws diners to Erie
- Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll, Mitchell Tenpenny to headline Tailgate N' Tallboys festival
- Clinton woman missing for a week found
- LyondellBasell emergency preparedness drill is Wednesday
- Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
- Iowa Utilities Board approves electric generating certificates for 2 local solar projects
- Halloween events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.