Camanche schools will consider measure Sunday
The Camanche School Board on Wednesday delayed its vote on a policy to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine, testing and masking mandate.
The school board will consider the measure at a special meeting, which is slated for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Adding policy 400.8 was based on legal advice given to the Camanche School District in order to comply with the OSHA requirements, Camanche School District Superintendent Tom Parker said.
If the U.S. Supreme Court issues a stay of the OSHA requirement, the stay would take precedence over any action taken by the school board, Parker said. Parker recommended the board take action to approve the policy and its appendices effective Jan. 6. The legal advice was to have the policy in place before Jan. 10, Parker said.
Camanche School Board member Rich Klahn is “personally kind of disgusted” the school board is in the position of needing to consider adopting the policy, he said. He conceded it is a federal mandate and the school board is not given a lot of choice on the matter.
“To me, it’s not based on any science because we know at this point people vaccinated can get it and spread it,” Klahn said. “So it’s frustrating from that standpoint.”
Board member Kelli Sullivan also believes the proposed policy goes against science. She noted her “distaste” for having to do this.
“I do believe it’s a personal choice if a person wants to get vaccinated or chooses not to get vaccinated,” Sullivan said. “As Rich (Klahn) stated, we know many people that have gotten COVID that are fully vaccinated. And I feel this policy goes against science. And we’ve relied on science through a lot of this and I think it’s opposite of science. And I’m very much against it. And I feel like we are being backed into a corner to make a decision tonight by the government, by the federal government.”
Sullivan believes the necessity to implement the requirements “is pretty silly,” stating that the district has done a good job of navigating the issue over the past two years.
Sullivan also noted specific concerns with the policy. There is no mention in the proposed policy that it would expire when the Emergency Temporary Standards expire, she said. She also noted it is not clear who will provide the COVID test. Sullivan does not believe the district should put the burden on teachers and staff to find tests every single week. It seems like quite a burden on the staff, especially with the current difficulty in finding a test, she said.
The proposed policy as it is currently written would allow the district to comply with the OSHA requirements, Parker said. The district’s administrative team has taken some time to discuss how to implement the policy, Parker said. Parker also suggested the school board policy committee specifically discuss the policy.
Board member Stacy Kinkaid does not believe the school district should make a decision before a Supreme Court decision is reached, she said. Only a handful of districts across the state have taken a vote, she said Wednesday.
“Any vote taken before a U.S. Supreme Court vote to me is a political decision,” Kinkaid said. “And I don’t feel like our district should make that decision before the U.S. Supreme Court does.”
She said if the policy does go in effect on Jan. 10, the school board could wait until Jan. 9 to take a vote.
Sullivan also supported waiting for a potential Supreme Court decision. There seems to be a perception that school boards and superintendents are making this decision because they are approving the policy, she added.
Board member Shane Bark said no changes would be implemented if the board approves the policy. They will not make employees get tested or get the vaccine upon passage of the policy, he said. They are just getting prepared, he said.
The board will consider the policy at Sunday’s special meeting.
Clinton School Board OK'd adding OSHA policy earlier this week
The Clinton School Board earlier this week approved a board policy in relation to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine, testing and masking mandate.
The school board voted 4-1 Monday to approve the second reading of board policy 403.10. OSHA is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to put policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, or weekly testing and use of face coverings, the board agenda states.
Under the OSHA standard, an employee may choose not to be vaccinated but must test weekly and wear a mask 100% of the time while at work. A person is considered fully vaccinated under the OSHA standard if they have received two doses of a two-dose regimen or one dose of a one-dose regimen, with 14 days elapsing since the last dose.
Board members Tarron Borgeson, Andy Fergurson, Jenny Green and Mike House voted in favor of approving the second reading. Board member Jennifer Austin voted against the measure. Board members Mike Pelham and Ann Reed were absent.
Prior to taking action to approve the second reading, the board voted 5-0 to suspend the first reading of the OSHA employee vaccination policy.
Fergurson voiced concerns with implementation of the policy. Fergurson is vaccinated and a pro-vaccine person but an anti-mandate person, he said. He also expressed concern with acting before a decision is handed down by the United States Supreme Court.
Fergurson asked whether there is a legal defense against potential fines if they voted not to implement the policy.
That is a risky proposition, School Board Attorney James Bruhn said. He does not recommend that, he added.
“I would think you would be in a very, very poor legal position on that,” Bruhn said. “I mean you maybe could attack the statute like it’s being attacked now. But that’s going to be a very uncertain battle and very expensive. And you could end up in a situation where OSHA comes back and says you haven’t enacted, you’ve repeated the violation, now here’s another fine. You repeated it. Here’s another fine. So you’re in the six figures.”
If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling and puts an injunction back in place, any policy adopted by the school board will be put on hold until the final ruling, Bruhn said. In the meantime, the district had a Jan. 10 deadline to approve a policy. Citations can be issued starting Feb. 9, he confirmed.
Austin raised concerns about the testing component of the policy. She asked if there will be on-site testing for teachers and whether the tests will be free.
This will be decided by the administrative team and bounced off the school board about how to do that, DeLacy said. DeLacy noted concerns about testing availability and implications the district will experience due to the policy. There will be potential expense with tracking required by the policy, DeLacy said.
