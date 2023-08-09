DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a regular reader of your column in the Sarasota, Florida, Herald-Tribune. I happen to be on 200 mg of hydroxychloroquine daily for my rheumatoid arthritis. There are mosquitos carrying Plasmo- dium vivax here, and so far, four people have contracted the disease. Does hydroxychloroquine offer any protec- tion? — A.L.
ANSWER: There are four closely related parasites that cause malaria, and P. vivax is the most dangerous kind. Although malaria was declared to be eradicated from the U.S., there have been reports of sporadic cases. In 2003, for example, there were eight cases in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Prevention of malaria in these cir- cumstances is far more effective through public health measures (such as the measures taken for travelers heading to malaria-endemic countries) than from prophylactic medicine. In this case, the Centers for Disease Con- trol and Prevention, as well as local governments, are performing aerial and truck spraying for mosquitos. They also advise draining any items that hold water, such as old tires, bird baths, buckets and trash containers, at least once a month. Using screens on windows and doors and applying mos- quito repellant are other effective ways to protect yourself against malaria.
Hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment and preventive agent for P. vivax malaria in many parts of the world, but its use can be limited due to resistant parasites. The CDC did not report whether these cases were from hydroxychloroquine-resistant para- sites, so I cannot say whether the hydroxychloroquine you’re taking is highly effective.
However, you are taking a much higher dose for your rheumatoid arthri- tis than the dose normally used for malaria prevention, so it may be pro- tecting you. Since people with chronic conditions are at a higher risk, I’d urge you to be cautious and implement
other measures, since the medication isn’t guaranteed protection.
I’d also recommend against readers in your area taking any kind of pro- phylactic medicine, since the number of cases is so small that the benefit likely isn’t worth the risk (although additional cases have been reported since you wrote your letter).
DEAR DR. ROACH: In your recent response to a question about treating obstructive sleep apnea, you mentioned the benefit of using a CPAP machine. You also mentioned that adding sup- plemental oxygen while sleeping could make sleep apnea worse. I am 80 now and have used two liters of oxygen at night with my CPAP for nine years. It was prescribed to help control my atrial fibrillation, which was exacerbated by my sleep apnea.
Eight years ago, I had open-heart surgery (due to an aortic aneurysm) and underwent the maze procedure, which, thankfully, resolved my AFib. Should I ask my doctor about discon- tinuing oxygen at night and just keep using my CPAP? — B.R.H.
ANSWER: I want to emphasize that some people need oxygen and also need treatment, such as a CPAP, for obstructive sleep apnea. The theoreti- cal concern is in people who are using oxygen instead of a CPAP, which can slow down breathing. There is no risk in people using oxygen along with a CPAP. However, since you were using oxygen for AFib (which you no longer have), you may no longer need the oxy- gen, so it’s a good idea to ask your doctor about it.
