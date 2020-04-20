ROCK FALLS, Ill. —
Whiteside County COVID-19 cases rising
Joshua Vinson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Geraldine "Gerri" Rall, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday, April 16th. A private family service was held Saturday, April 18th. Memorial services held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisted the family.
Christopher Hammon, 36, of Clinton passed away April 16, 2020. Burial will be the Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. Visit his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Norman Ralph Bolton, 65, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in Clinton. Private services will be held at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- MercyOne Clinton announces changes in health care services
- Six more ADM workers test positive for COVID-19, all are recuperating
- Park Vista recognizes super hero contribution of employees
- Two die in single-vehicle accident north of Fulton
- Make 'em laugh: Coronasaurus-Rex spreading joy across the Gateway area
- School district negotiates purchase of properties to build new school
- Fareway donates more than $200,000 to support small businesses, employees
- Tompkins charged again in burglary cases
- DCI identifies officer involved in fatal shooting
- Clinton County District Court Activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.