ROCK FALLS, Il. — Coronavirus cases across Illinois continue to rise Illinois with a little more than week until Gov. JB Pritzker's "stay at home" order expires, Whiteside County health officials are doing what they can to ensure they are ready for the unknown.
They say though they believe the actual number of cases are higher than what is reported due to lack of widespread treatment. Additionally, the county prioritized testing for COVID-19 on those who were severely ill. Now this coming Friday, for symptomatic patients, they are offering drive up testing at the Rock Falls location.
"As a clinic we are going to start testing via appointment for people who are suffering symptoms of COVID," Kimberley Good (insert title) said to the Clinton Herald. "We received a small shipment of supplies IDPH and IDPHCA, and we will begin drive-up testing, and we will continue to do that as long as we are supplied with those test kits."
Good says people must call ahead of time, as the testing will be appointment only. Additionally, they are welcoming new patients, as well as established ones.
With the decision of whether or not Gov. Pritzker will extend or allow his stay at home order to expire, Cheryl Lee says from the data she is seeing, right now, the decision must be coordinated and plans must be put in place for local health departments to be able to prepare from a potential second wave.
"I think we really have to look at a trend, and seeing this go down consistently for awhile," Lee said. "We have to look at where we are with our resources, our PPE, as we removed that stay at home, and we see an increase, do we have a plan in place? Are we going to be able to handle the number of people that may be getting sick from this?"
Lee says there are a lot of factors that goes into this. Additionally she mentioned that she believes it is better to stay at home and making sure that we are over this virus before opening up too soon and seeing this backfire.
