STERLING, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 1 arrested Jalen D. Kizer-Watson, 19, of Cahokia, Illinois Monday on weapons charges.
About 9:37 a.m. Monday, State Police received an anonymous report of a man displaying a handgun in a vehicle northbound on Interstate 39 in Lee County. A District 1 trooper saw the vehicle at milepost 112 and stopped the vehicle after observing violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code, ISP said Tuesday.
During the traffic stop investigation, troopers observed signs of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. They found illegal narcotics and a loaded weapon.
Kizer-Watson, the passenger of the vehicle, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition without a firearms owner identification card and illegal transportation of cannabis.
Kizer-Watson was transported to the Ogle County Jail to await a bond hearing, the ISP said.
District 1 Commander Captain Matthew Hodgdon said the ISP appreciates and relies on tips from the public to prevent criminal activities, according to the ISP press release.
