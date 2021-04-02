CLINTON — The Whiteside County, Illinois consolidated general election is slated for Tuesday, with multiple contested mayoral races in the area.
The City of Morrison mayoral race is the lone contested race on the ballot. Vernon Tervelt and Scott Vandermyde are running for Morrison mayor. Harvey Zuidema, Josh West, Kevin Buckner Jr., and Arlyn Deets are all running unopposed for alderman seats.
There are multiple contested city races in the city of Albany. Steven Dyson and Edwin Welch are running for village president. Six individuals are running for three spots for four-year terms as village trustee. Joyce Tegeler, Michelle Butt, Brandi Tiesman, Richard Boston, Mark Totty and Wiley Blasdell are all running for the four-year terms. Jason Watts and Phillip Lemke are running for one seat for an unexpired two-year term as a village trustee.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
