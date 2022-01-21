Iowa’s Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks are busy trying to convince us it is not Republicans, but Democrats trying to “steal” elections and “power grab”, citing the Democratic opponent’s challenge to Rep. Miller-Meeks’ 2020 win. I have a few questions.
When election returns were tallied in 2020 and candidate Miller-Meeks finished ahead by a tiny margin of only six votes (about 1/100th of 1%), Miller-Meeks soon learned there was credible evidence that 22 Iowans' legally cast ballots had not been counted — 18 of which were cast for her opponent, Rita Hart, D-Wheatland. Hart, who had requested that recount, also showed some counties had not properly done their recounts and this also benefited Miller-Meeks. Poll worker human error shouldn’t decide Iowa’s elections, should it?
When Iowa law provided a chance for Hart to try and resolve the matter in Iowa courts within an unrealistic start-to-finish six business day deadline, Republicans cried foul when Hart instead took the evidence and filed for review in the U.S. House of Representatives as allowed by, egads, the U.S Constitution.
Now that it’s clear the time frame for filing a challenge in Iowa is creating such a hurdle, why hasn’t the Republican-held Iowa legislature changed the law to extend the deadline for challenging the results of non-presidential federal elections, as other states have done?
When it became clear an election-changing margin of voters were being disenfranchised through no fault of their own, why didn’t candidate Miller-Meeks herself request a review and judgement in Iowa courts? Or join in her opponent’s request for Congressional review? Surely the mounting evidence that indicated the Democratic opponent actually received the most votes would not have kept candidate Miller-Meeks from championing Iowa voters. Or did it?
Will Republicans have more respect for the votes cast by Iowans and our intelligence in 2022?
Lauren Holst,
Cedar Falls
