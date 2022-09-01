CLINTON — A Clinton firefighter has been selected as the American Legion's Firefighter of the Year.
Clinton Fire Lt. Ryan T. Winkler was bestowed with the honor Wednesday in Milwaukee at the National Legion Convention. Winkler also is a first responder and training officer with the Charlotte Fire Department.
According to the American Legion's website, Winkler was cited for his bravery, which included his actions during a house fire on May 23, 2019. Entering the window of a burning home, he found an unresponsive resident laying on the floor. Despite significant flames, Winkler and fellow members of his crew were able to rescue the victim — who would be hospitalized and ultimately survive his injuries.
Winkler has been a member of the Clinton Fire Department since 2009 and holds an associate’s degree in fire science from Kirkwood Community College.
