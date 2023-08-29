In 1994, the NFL organized what it
called a “Mild Traumatic Brain Injury
Committee” — but the physician
then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue
put in charge wasn’t a neurologist —
instead, he was a rheumatologist.
The committee published a number
of scientific papers between 2003
and 2009 that concluded “no NFL
player” had experienced chronic
brain damage as the result of repeat
concussions. In one notable 2005
paper — published in the journal
“Neurosurgery” — the committee
wrote that “professional football
players do not sustain frequent
repetitive blows to the brain on a
regular basis.”
There was plenty of evidence,
however, that suggested that NFL
players did suer chronic brain
damage over time.
In 2002, neuropathologist Dr. Bennet
Omalu had examined the brain of Hall
of Fame center Mike Webster and
found chronic traumatic encephalop�athy, or CTE. Webster, who had spent
most of his career with the Pittsburgh
Steelers, had died that year after
suering from mental impairment,
mood disorders, depression and a
number of suicide attempts.
Omalu had tried to present his
findings to the NFL, but the league
dismissed his report and denied any
links between concussions and CTE in
retired players. Omalu’s struggle to
publicize the problem would be retold
in a 2009 article in GQ magazine,
then in a 2015 film, “Concussion,”
starring Will Smith as Omalu.
In 2003, a report by the Center for
the Study of Retired Athletes at the
University of North Carolina found a
connection between repeated
concussions and depression among
former football players. Two years
later, another study by that center
found a connection between
concussions and Alzheimer’s disease.
In October 2009, a number of
researchers were invited to a Congres�sional hearing to present their
evidence. One member of Congress
told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
the league’s response to the issue was
similar to how the tobacco industry
had handled the link between
smoking and health problems.
Goodell assured the committee the
NFL was researching the problem.
Two months later, an NFL spokesman
told the New York Times “it’s quite
obvious from the medical research
that’s been done that concussions
can lead to long-term problems.” The
league began tweaking its on-field
protocols to evaluate players who
sustained blows to the head before
they could return to play.
In August 2011, former Atlanta
Falcons safety Ray Easterling filed
the first CTE lawsuit against the NFL.
His suit would later be joined by
more than 4,500 other retirees.
On Aug. 29, 2013, the NFL agreed to
pay $765 million to settle the
lawsuits. The league refused to admit
wrongdoing but Goodell told the
league’s lawyers it needed to “do the
right thing for the game and for the
men who played it.”
In November 2014, the settlement
was revised to remove the cap on the
amount the NFL might have to pay
players.
It wasn’t until April 2016 that the
Third Circuit Court armed the
settlement. The league agreed to pay
$75 million for baseline medical
exams for retired players and another
$10 million for concussion research
and education. Retirees who were
found to suer from brain injuries
were promised an uncapped amount
of damages.
The family of a player who died with
CTE would qualify for a payment as
high as $4 million. Players suering
from dementia could receive as much
as $3 million. Those suering from
Lou Gehrig’s disease could qualify for
$5 million.
The total amount the NFL might have
to pay out had swollen to nearly $1
billion. PBS’ Frontline pointed out,
however, that figure was about what
the league makes in a single season
from sponsorships alone.
In the meantime, the league had
begun to implement a number of rule
changes aimed at reducing the
number of head injuries and properly
evaluating players who may have
suered concussions.
A 2020 study found the league’s
changes “have been proven to be too
weak to make the NFL game safer,”
stated a team from the University of
California-Irvine, the University of
Houston and the Baylor College of
Medicine. The number of athletes
suering injuries had not declined
and there was a “strong increase” in
the number of games missed due to
head injuries.
