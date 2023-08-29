In 1994, the NFL organized what it

called a “Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Committee” — but the physician

then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue

put in charge wasn’t a neurologist —

instead, he was a rheumatologist.

The committee published a number

of scientific papers between 2003

and 2009 that concluded “no NFL

player” had experienced chronic

brain damage as the result of repeat

concussions. In one notable 2005

paper — published in the journal

“Neurosurgery” — the committee

wrote that “professional football

players do not sustain frequent

repetitive blows to the brain on a

regular basis.”

There was plenty of evidence,

however, that suggested that NFL

players did suer chronic brain

damage over time.

In 2002, neuropathologist Dr. Bennet

Omalu had examined the brain of Hall

of Fame center Mike Webster and

found chronic traumatic encephalop�athy, or CTE. Webster, who had spent

most of his career with the Pittsburgh

Steelers, had died that year after

suering from mental impairment,

mood disorders, depression and a

number of suicide attempts.

Omalu had tried to present his

findings to the NFL, but the league

dismissed his report and denied any

links between concussions and CTE in

retired players. Omalu’s struggle to

publicize the problem would be retold

in a 2009 article in GQ magazine,

then in a 2015 film, “Concussion,”

starring Will Smith as Omalu.

In 2003, a report by the Center for

the Study of Retired Athletes at the

University of North Carolina found a

connection between repeated

concussions and depression among

former football players. Two years

later, another study by that center

found a connection between

concussions and Alzheimer’s disease.

In October 2009, a number of

researchers were invited to a Congres�sional hearing to present their

evidence. One member of Congress

told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

the league’s response to the issue was

similar to how the tobacco industry

had handled the link between

smoking and health problems.

Goodell assured the committee the

NFL was researching the problem.

Two months later, an NFL spokesman

told the New York Times “it’s quite

obvious from the medical research

that’s been done that concussions

can lead to long-term problems.” The

league began tweaking its on-field

protocols to evaluate players who

sustained blows to the head before

they could return to play.

In August 2011, former Atlanta

Falcons safety Ray Easterling filed

the first CTE lawsuit against the NFL.

His suit would later be joined by

more than 4,500 other retirees.

On Aug. 29, 2013, the NFL agreed to

pay $765 million to settle the

lawsuits. The league refused to admit

wrongdoing but Goodell told the

league’s lawyers it needed to “do the

right thing for the game and for the

men who played it.”

In November 2014, the settlement

was revised to remove the cap on the

amount the NFL might have to pay

players.

It wasn’t until April 2016 that the

Third Circuit Court armed the

settlement. The league agreed to pay

$75 million for baseline medical

exams for retired players and another

$10 million for concussion research

and education. Retirees who were

found to suer from brain injuries

were promised an uncapped amount

of damages.

The family of a player who died with

CTE would qualify for a payment as

high as $4 million. Players suering

from dementia could receive as much

as $3 million. Those suering from

Lou Gehrig’s disease could qualify for

$5 million.

The total amount the NFL might have

to pay out had swollen to nearly $1

billion. PBS’ Frontline pointed out,

however, that figure was about what

the league makes in a single season

from sponsorships alone.

In the meantime, the league had

begun to implement a number of rule

changes aimed at reducing the

number of head injuries and properly

evaluating players who may have

suered concussions.

A 2020 study found the league’s

changes “have been proven to be too

weak to make the NFL game safer,”

stated a team from the University of

California-Irvine, the University of

Houston and the Baylor College of

Medicine. The number of athletes

suering injuries had not declined

and there was a “strong increase” in

the number of games missed due to

head injuries.

