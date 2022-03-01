CLINTON — The YWCA Clinton is teaming up with the East Central Intergovernmental Association and Clinton officials in seeking a $542,600 federal coronavirus grant to pay for planned upgrades throughout the facility.
If the Clinton YWCA lands the Community Development Block Grant, it would combine the money with its own $170,000 local match and other YWCA Clinton funding to complete $881,000 in improvements. YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien told the Herald that grant funds would help the facility at 317-319 Seventh Ave. South address the COVID pandemic.
The federal money would come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; its CDBG program grants money to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties, and insular areas to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.
“The CDBG-CV grant, along with funds from the Strengthening Communities Grant, local foundations and individual donations, will be combined to renovate the fitness and childcare spaces, as well as preserve the historic mansion flooring and update the childcare kitchen facilities,” she said of the facility, which underwent its last major renovation in 2002.
“CDBG-CV funding is available to help address needs due to the COVID pandemic,” she said. “All renovations will be made to improve air quality, improve cleanliness, reduce mold and mildew, increase infection prevention, and allow for greater social distancing to occur.”
Renovations in the fitness facility will consist of new locker room floors, new shower tiling and new lockers, she said. If fully funded, updates will include new weight room and multi-purpose room flooring, a contactless keycard entry to the facility, and a separate childcare entrance. The HVAC system will be updated throughout the facility along with UV air purifiers, she said.
“In the YWCA Historic Building, renovations include removing carpet and restoring hardwood flooring,” Sander-Welzien said. “The ramp from the newer facility to the Historic Building will receive much-needed tuckpointing to address water damage.
“Childcare upgrades are planned to include a new ADA accessible entrance, a complete renovation of the extended care space, and a youth space renovation,” she said. “Plans also include an update to the childcare kitchen with new flooring and work surfaces. With full funding, contactless faucets will be installed throughout the facility.”
Under City Council approval last week, the city will serve as the grantee, which means that if the grant is approved the city will receive the money and write out checks to pay for the work. The city would not contribute any money toward the project or any matching funds, according to information provided to the City Council. The ECIA’s role has been to collect information, such as environmental documentation, needed to apply for the grant.
Once the application is sent, the YWCA and city officials could anticipate knowing whether the grant has been approved within the next 30 days, and the hope would be to get some of the projects underway in the spring, Sander-Welzien said.
“If we do not receive full funding, parts of the project will go as planned,” Sander-Welzien said.
“We will be extremely grateful to receive full funding, which will enable us to complete these much-needed projects,” she said. “All of the upgrades and renovations will help us quickly respond to any future pandemics, as well as continue to serve our community for the next 106 years. On behalf of our board and staff we want to extend our sincere appreciation to the City of Clinton for their support of this application, and to ECIA for their assistance in writing the grant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.