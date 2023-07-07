DEWITT — The four-person Clinton County Planning and Zoning Commission split its vote, two to two, on recommending the expansion of a solar farm project slated to be operating northwest of Grand Mound by the end of 2026.
The decision, which now puts the issue before the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, came a few weeks after zoning commission members tabled the application for the Hawkeye Solar II project, saying they had further questions.
At the June 20 morning meeting, the commissioners spent about a half-hour asking questions of Sam O’Keefe, Chicago-based Ranger Power’s local project manager who has been working in the area since 2018 to develop the utility scale project.
The questions largely centered on the plan’s inclusion of a six-acre battery storage facility that would provide additional energy to the grid during peak evening usage hours. Ranger Power is seeking to add that, as well as additional panels, on about 665 acres of a 1,300-acre footprint to the north and south of the original Hawkeye Solar project.
While the planning and zoning commission voted unanimously against the original project application in February 2022, county supervisors approved it later that spring, and the Iowa Utilities Board approved it last fall. Construction is expected to begin late next year or early in 2025.
Commission member Peter Whitman asked about the safety of the batteries and what would happen if one should combust.
“If something like that were to arise, what’s the plan for that?” Whitman said.
The batteries, which contain lithium but not cobalt, will be housed in fire-proof metal containers that would “mitigate the possibility” of such a scenario, O’Keefe said.
“It’s all monitored very closely remotely. If the battery seems to be operating outside of the envelope in any way, it’s shut down,” he said.
If there was a fire or problem, local emergency crews would only be responsible for establishing a perimeter in the interest of protecting the public, O’Keefe said. People from the company with specific knowledge and experience in handling the materials would respond.
As part of the original project, Ranger Power will provide training to local emergency departments related to solar panels. If the expansion project goes forward, a fire safety expert will provide those groups education on the batteries, O’Keefe said.
At the end of the meeting, which did not include public comment, Thomas Barnes, county zoning director, noted that local emergency officials – including Chance Kness, Clinton County’s emergency management coordinator, and fire chiefs from Calamus and Grand Mound – reported they had no specific concerns about the battery component of the project. They also are aware that further training will be provided.
The supervisors will schedule a public hearing on the expansion project in the coming weeks, Barnes said.
The planning and zoning commission must make a recommendation before the supervisors schedule a public hearing or vote.
